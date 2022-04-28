Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

