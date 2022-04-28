Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 240,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,849. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $34.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Range Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

