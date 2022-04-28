Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $959.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.39 or 0.07351087 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

