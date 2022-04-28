Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $648,355.09 and approximately $8,271.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,697.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.88 or 0.07385597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00257822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.00780657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00592082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00079255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00380687 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,300,525 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

