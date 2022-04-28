Raymond James Analysts Give Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) a $11.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.82.

DNA stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $912,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after buying an additional 18,447,361 shares in the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

