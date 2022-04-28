Raymond James & Associates Acquires 68,797 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 799,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $165,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

KEYS traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.39. 5,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

