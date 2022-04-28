Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 291.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,604 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $128,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.20. 15,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,196. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

