Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $53,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.94 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.