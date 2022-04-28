Raymond James & Associates Buys 168,539 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $52,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424,429 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.