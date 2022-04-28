Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Yum China were worth $51,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Yum China by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 9,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.98.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.