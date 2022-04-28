Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $125,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

Shares of ASML traded up $15.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $572.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.37. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $544.00 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.