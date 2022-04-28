Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of Halliburton worth $60,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,826. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

