Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Motors were worth $59,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. 446,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,794,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

