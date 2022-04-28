Raymond James & Associates Has $55.65 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $55,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,084. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.03. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

