Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $148,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.92. 28,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

