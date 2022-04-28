Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Twilio were worth $48,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.54.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.74. 82,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.