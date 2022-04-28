Raymond James & Associates Purchases 120,537 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $61,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Global Payments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after buying an additional 648,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.80. 12,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,457. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $219.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

