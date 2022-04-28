Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,649 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $49,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,451,000 after acquiring an additional 308,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,998 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

