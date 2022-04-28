Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,135 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Amgen worth $189,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.44.

AMGN traded down $12.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.09. 122,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

