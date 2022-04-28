Raymond James & Associates Purchases 72,535 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $175,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.08. 2,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.