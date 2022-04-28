Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,979 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $57,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

WCN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,843. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $132.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.