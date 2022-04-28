Raymond James & Associates Sells 65,726 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of L3Harris Technologies worth $110,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $329,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $237.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

