Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,521 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $157,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,843,000 after buying an additional 302,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $424.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.47 and its 200-day moving average is $554.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

