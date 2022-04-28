Raymond James Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVY. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.8% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 122.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 101,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.