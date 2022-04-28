Raymond James Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$27.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.30.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA opened at C$17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$536.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$14.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,858.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 101,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,473.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.