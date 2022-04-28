Raymond James Trims Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price to $22.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Azul will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.