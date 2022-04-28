Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.03 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

