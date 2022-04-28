Realio Network (RIO) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $101,474.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.46 or 0.07399832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

