RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REAL. Raymond James decreased their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.76.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.46. RealReal has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $25.91.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in RealReal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

