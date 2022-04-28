Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WNS (WNS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WNS (NYSE: WNS):

4/28/2022 – WNS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

4/27/2022 – WNS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

4/22/2022 – WNS had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – WNS had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – WNS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $104.00 to $97.00.

3/31/2022 – WNS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – WNS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 145,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68.

Get WNS (Holdings) Limited alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.