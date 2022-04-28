ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Tops $19,549.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and $19,549.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

