Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,281,000 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWT. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 821,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $5,459,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 198,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 36,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,115. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

