Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 13,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 620,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

