Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q2 guidance to $9.00-$9.10 EPS.

NYSE RS traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,626. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $204.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.02. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.63.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

