Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Renasant stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Renasant by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

