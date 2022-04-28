ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,034,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

RNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,561,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,260,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

