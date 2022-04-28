Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

