Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.75. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 198,399 shares trading hands.

FRBK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $255.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $148,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 63,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

