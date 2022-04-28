Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equitable Group (EQB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equitable Group (TSE: EQB) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$105.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

4/13/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00.

4/11/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.22. 79,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.47. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 10.1900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$232,771. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

