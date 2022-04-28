Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.78. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 45,031 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 184.22%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Frontiers stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.