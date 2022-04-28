Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.78. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 45,031 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 184.22%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Frontiers stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.