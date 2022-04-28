ResMed Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $213.51. 873,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,098. ResMed has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $1,318,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,179,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in ResMed by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

