Reviewing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deep Yellow and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Markel 18.88% 5.97% 1.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and Markel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Markel $12.85 billion 1.48 $2.43 billion $176.57 7.93

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deep Yellow and Markel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50

Markel has a consensus price target of $1,475.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Markel beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. The company's Reinsurance segment offers transaction, healthcare, and environmental impairment liability; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and transportation equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, tube and tank trailers, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes, handbags, and architectural products. This segment also provides consulting, and other types of services to businesses and consumers, including distribution of exterior building products, crane rental, fire protection, and life safety services, management and technology consulting, and retail intelligence services. The company's Other segment provides healthcare, leasing and investment services, as well as operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. it also manages funds with third parties. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

