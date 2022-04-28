Reviewing Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $66.32 million 0.21 -$3.88 million ($0.22) -2.95 Equinix $6.64 billion 9.85 $500.19 million $5.54 129.59

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Impac Mortgage and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 6 10 1 2.71

Equinix has a consensus target price of $859.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Equinix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage -5.85% -128.03% -0.52% Equinix 7.54% 6.65% 2.56%

Summary

Equinix beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

