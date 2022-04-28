Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $7.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

