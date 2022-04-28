Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

