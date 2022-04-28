Robert Alan Schueren Sells 577 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $20,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $83,778.09.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $54,768.66.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

