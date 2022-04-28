Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $101.16. 30,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,725.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

