Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

NYSE ROK traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,886. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

