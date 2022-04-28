Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,237. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

