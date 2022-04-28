Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $55,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.69. 776,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,173. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.44 and a 200-day moving average of $464.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.